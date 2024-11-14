'JMM Wants To Keep Jharkhand Trapped In Poverty,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister and BJP Jharkhand co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state saying that the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led party wanted to keep the state in the clutches of poverty.

The State BJP incharge also said that the election manifesto of BJP was prepared after months of extensive deliberations and that there would be no financial issues since the state is blessed with natural resources.

"Our election manifesto wasn't created in haste. We spent 4-5 months consulting with the people of Jharkhand and studying the governance models of BJP-led states before drafting it. Funding will not be an issue for us in Jharkhand, as the state is rich in natural resources. While the JMM aims to keep Jharkhand trapped in poverty, we believe the state has the potential to become the most prosperous in the country," Sarma told the media.

About The First Phase Of Jharkhand's Assembly Elections

The first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, which kickstarted on Wednesday, recorded 64.86 per cent voter turnout at 5 pm across the 43 assembly constituencies, surpassing 63.9 per cent voting in the 2019 assembly elections, said the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Election Commission said that the polling for 43 ACs in phase I of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded with an impressive turnout of voters.

Polling was marked by a festive mood and enthusiastic participation across all districts, with large tribal populations, including areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.Voters from diverse groups including first-time voters, the elderly, women, PwD, and tribals among others were seen exercising their franchise at polling stations across the 15 districts that went to polls, undeterred by threats and boycott calls.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as CM Hemant Soren, former CM Champai Soren, JMM leader Mahua Maji and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.

