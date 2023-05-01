JKNPP supremo Bhim Singh's son urges Home Ministry to allow him visit India to cremate deceased mother

Bhim Singh (Right) alongside son and wife | File

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party chief patron Ankit Love (39), son of late Bhim Singh, has urged the Home Ministry to remove him from the travel black list to allow him to visit India and cremate his mother Jay Mala, 64, whose body is lying in the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital since her death on April 26 on head injury from the fall from home staircase.



He was black-listed by India, after arrest by the British Police on a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on February 14, 2022 because of which he could also not come to Jammu last year to cremate his father Bhim Singh, the founder of the Panthers Party.



Ankit personally attended the Indian High Commission in London on April 26 and met the first secretary, who told him that his request to travel to India is awaiting a clearance from the Centre in Delhi.



A friend in London has told him to meet Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh, a BJP MP from Jammu, now in London as he may help him in his mother's cremation.

Supreme Court lawyer Jay Mala, 64, widow of Singh, suffered a severe head injury after a fall from the stairs at home in Jammu on Tuesday, after initially put on a ventilator in the ICU, she breathed last on Wednesday, a day later of admission into the healthcare.

Read Also JKNPP supremo Bhim Singh's widow Jay Mala on ventilator in Jammu