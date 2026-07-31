 J&K Terror Attack: Non-Local Labourer Killed, Another Injured In Kulgam | Videos
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HomeIndiaJ&K Terror Attack: Non-Local Labourer Killed, Another Injured In Kulgam | Videos

J&K Terror Attack: Non-Local Labourer Killed, Another Injured In Kulgam | Videos

A suspected terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district left one non-local labourer dead and another injured on Friday evening. The attackers opened fire at the workers in Kelam. The injured labourer was shifted to GMC Hospital, Anantnag, while the other succumbed before reaching medical care.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 31, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
J&K Terror Attack: Non-Local Labourer Killed, Another Injured In Kulgam | Videos
J&K Terror Attack: Non-Local Labourer Killed, Another Injured In Kulgam | Videos | X @nextminutenews7

Srinagar: Suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to another, officials said.

The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in Kelam late in the evening.

Officials said that two labourers were injured in the attack. One of them succumbed to his wounds before he could be transported to a hospital, while the other was referred to the GMC Hospital in Anantnag.

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Further details of the incident are awaited.

This attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than ten days ago, in which terrorists shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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