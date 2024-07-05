J&K Shocker! Surgical Blades Found Inside Woman’s Stomach Days After She Delivered A baby At Budgam’s Lal Ded Hospital

Representational image | Pixabay

In a shocking incident of medical negligence, two surgical blades were discovered inside the stomach of a woman, Daisy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam on Saturday.

Daisy, a resident of Sarai Chadura, was admitted to Lal Ded Hospital where the tragic incident happened.

The woman’s husband, Mohammad Sher Gujri, said that his wife had been suffering from what they initially thought was post-deliver pain. However, when the pain persisted, they went to the doctor to seek treatment.

Daisy was admitted to the hospital on April 1 where, following a surgical delivery, she gave birth to a boy.

However, two days after the procedure, she began experiencing intense abdominal pain. Gujri returned to the hospital with his wife, where the doctors, recognising the severity of the situation, took her back to the operating theatre. There, they removed the surgical blades, after which Daisy's condition began to improve. The doctors apologised for the mistake, acknowledging the negligence.

Hospital has been in controversy before

According to reports, the doctors involved in Daisy's operation have been accused of similar negligence in the past. On January 26, 2010, Rehana Akhtar from Sumbal died in the same operation theatre.

Following the public outcry, then-Speaker of the State Assembly Mohammad Akbar Lone ordered an inquiry into the matter. However, the findings of the investigation have not been made public nor shared with Akhtar's family.

This latest incident has once again raised serious concerns about medical practices and accountability at Lal Ded Hospital. The affected families and the public are calling for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future and ensure justice for the victims.