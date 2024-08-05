J&K: Security Heightened In Akhnoor In View Of 5th Anniversary Of Abrogation Of Article 370; Visuals Surface

Akhnoor (J&K): Security measures have been escalated in Akhnoor, Jammu district in view of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated, taking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood and splitting it into two Union Territories.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have increased patrolling in the Akhnoor LoC area by setting up checkposts at various places. The vehicles and documents are also being thoroughly checked.

#WATCH | Security heightened in Akhnoor in view of the 5th Anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.



On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated, taking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood, and splitting it into two Union Territories.

Along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, other security agencies are also in alert mode. From city to village, strict surveillance is being done so that any kind of infiltration or other incidents from Pakistan can be prevented.

"Looking at the terrorist activity, we are always alert, be it August 5 or August 15. We cannot say everything regarding our security preparations to the camera; we want to assure everybody that we are not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to security," SP South Jammu, Ajay Sharma told ANI.

Rise In Terror Attacks In Jammu Region

In recent months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including an attack on an army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 encounters or counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year.

Last month, one Pakistani intruder was killed as Indian Army troops foiled an attack by the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machchal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. One Indian Army soldier lost his life, while four others, including a major-rank officer, sustained injuries in the attack.