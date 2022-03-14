J&K Sarpanch killing: Police busts terror module, arrests 3 Mujahideen terrorists from Kulgam

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Monday said that the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen involved in the killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir and arrested three terrorist associates actively involved.

The police said that they have also recovered incriminating materials including two Pistols on their disclosure.

The IGP further added that the police has also seized the vehicle that was used by the terrorists to carry out the attack on the Sarpanch.

Upon investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by Mujahideen militant Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of Mujahideen Chief militant chief Farooq Nalli.

A sarpanch in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead on Friday after terrorists fired upon the independent sarpanch, Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district at about 8:50 pm, said officials to reporters. Mir was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:15 PM IST