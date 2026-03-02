J&K Police Use Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Protesters Over Khamenei's Killing Amid Restrictions In Kashmir Valley – WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir: The J&K Police on Monday used tear gas shells to disperse people protesting against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Srinagar. The reaction from the J&K Police came as restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Education Institutions Closed In J&K

Educational institutions will remain closed for two days in the Kashmir valley. With a sizeable population of Shia Muslims in many areas of Srinagar city, authorities are enforcing restrictions more strictly in the old city and uptown areas of the city. All schools, colleges and universities have been closed for two days. After the nearly three-month-long winter recess, schools from Class 9 to 12 were scheduled to reopen today.

The Kashmir University has also postponed all exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Mobile internet speeds have also been throttled across Kashmir, in the wake of spontaneous protests.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Sunday, thousands of protesters had gathered in Lal Chowk on Police to protest Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in US-Israeli airstrikes. Heavy security forces have been deployed in the area.

On Sunday, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also chaired a security review meeting, while DGP Nalin Prabhat is presently in Srinagar to personally oversee the security arrangements and their enforcement on the ground.

Chaired a meeting to review the security situation across J&K UT. Called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. I salute the unwavering, synchronized resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order. pic.twitter.com/FRvMUux0O6 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 1, 2026

Chaired a meeting to review the security situation across J&K UT. Called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. I salute the unwavering, synchronised resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order."

CM Omar Abdullah Appeals To Maintain Peace

J&K CM Omar Abdullah reacted to the development and appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest. "We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran."