J&K: Two terrorists, including one from Pakistan's LeT, killed in Kupwara, encounter underway

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
Photo: PTI/ Representative Image

Two terrorists, one affiliated to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

They said the encounter started after the forces launched a operation on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh, in Lolab area of Kupwara in north Kashmir.

During the search of the hideouts, the hiding terrorists fired upon the force personnel who retaliated, in which one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

"The arrested terrorist also got trapped," the police said, adding the encounter was still underway.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

The IGP Kashmir tweeted, "2-3 more #terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter."

