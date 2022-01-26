J&K: Locals unfurl Tricolour at iconic tourist spot of Dal Lake's Char Chinar to celebrate 73rd Republic Day

Kashmiri locals unfurled Tricolour at Char Chinar, the iconic tourist spot in the middle of Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) activists, on the other hand, on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day placed the Indian flag at the top of a clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk after almost 30 years.

Amid the chilling weather in the region, contingents of police and paramilitary forces on Wednesday took part in the 73rd Republic Day celebrations amidst tight security arrangements.

R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, presided over the Republic Day function which was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in the high-security Sonawar area of the city, the officials said.

In his Republic Day address, Mr Bhatnagar lauded the role played by health care workers and other allied personnel in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He also praised the security forces for maintaining law and order and battling subversive elements in Kashmir.

Barricades were put on at all major intersections within the city and security forces personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain peace, law and order in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day today with the iconic parade at Delhi's Rajpath showcasing its military prowess and cultural pageantry. A flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters was the highlight of this year's parade.

