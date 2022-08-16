e-Paper Get App

J&K: LeT's offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters claims responsibility for Shopian terror attack

They have issued a statement just a few hours after Sunil Kumar Bhat succumbed to his bullet injuries. They said the Pandit brothers had been targeted for encouraging people to take part in the Tiranga rallies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
File

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the Shopian attack in which two Kashmiri Pandit orchard workers were targeted.

They issued a statement just a few hours after Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead while his brother sustained bullet injuries . They said the Kashmiri Pandit brothers had been targeted for encouraging people to take part in the Tiranga rallies.

The terror outfit said, "Today our cadre carried out an operation against settlers in Chotigam area of Shopian, In this operation, one Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar was eliminated and his brother was critically injured They were core members for agencies in generating inputs about Freedom Fighters and Were Forcing people for so-called Tiranga Rallies, In addition to that we have already warned that anyone involved in the demographic change of Kashmir whether Pandits or Non-Locals will meet the same fate."

Sunil Kumar Bhat and Pintoo Kumar Bhat, the victims, were brothers from the village of Chotigam. They came under attack in an apple orchard in the Shopian neighbourhood of Chotipora.

Sunil Kumar, who had been shot twice, eventually passed away due to his injuries. Mortal remains of Bhat were brought to his residence in afternoon.

Read Also
Kashmir: Fresh attack on 2 Pandits in Shopian; one dead, one injured
article-image
HomeIndiaJ&K: LeT's offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters claims responsibility for Shopian terror attack

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises free education if AAP elected to power

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises free education if AAP elected to power

Shinde faction MLA Prakash Surve threatens Sena workers; Thackeray supporters complain to police

Shinde faction MLA Prakash Surve threatens Sena workers; Thackeray supporters complain to police

'Shocked, saddened': BCCI mourns veteran administrator Amitabh Choudhary's demise

'Shocked, saddened': BCCI mourns veteran administrator Amitabh Choudhary's demise

BJP wants to topple state governments, 'using paramilitary forces to send black money', says CM Ahok...

BJP wants to topple state governments, 'using paramilitary forces to send black money', says CM Ahok...

'Nitish Kumar betrayed Tejashwi Yadav too': BJP's Sushil Modi after Bihar cabinet expansion

'Nitish Kumar betrayed Tejashwi Yadav too': BJP's Sushil Modi after Bihar cabinet expansion