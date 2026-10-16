J&K IAS Officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan Abuses Woman Colleague In Virtual Meeting; Faces Outrage After Video Goes Viral |

A video purportedly showing a senior IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir allegedly hurling abusive remarks at a woman officer during an official virtual meeting has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with calls for action against him and questions over professional conduct in the administration.

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The officer has been identified as Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department in Jammu and Kashmir, while the woman officer is Beenish Wani, an Assistant Director in the Employment Department and a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

What Exactly Happened?

According to reports, the incident took place during a review meeting concerning Mission YUVA, a government initiative, with discussions reportedly focusing on the progress of the programme. In the clip circulating online, Ranjan can allegedly be heard shouting at Wani, using an abusive expression and saying, “I am your boss.”

Wani confirmed that the incident had taken place and said the video was neither morphed nor generated using artificial intelligence, as reported by NDTV. She said she had attended the meeting virtually from home despite being on leave after sustaining a fracture in her foot. “Dignity of a woman should be protected. No one can treat us like that,” she said.

IAS Officer Expresses Regret Over Remarks

Ranjan expressed regret over his remarks, saying that if he had said something in the heat of the moment, he was sorry. However, he alleged that Wani had continued to provoke him despite repeated requests to remain quiet. “If we will not even question officers, then how will we hold review meetings and fix responsibility?” he asked, according to the report.

Ranjan also alleged that Wani had used inappropriate language during the exchange and urged people to watch the complete one-hour meeting before drawing conclusions from the circulating clip. He maintained that the broader context of the argument needed to be considered.

Following the controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir Labour and Employment Department issued a clarification, stressing that mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum were essential during official interactions. It said officers and officials were expected to maintain appropriate conduct and that provocative remarks and inappropriate language had no place in administrative engagements.

The department also expressed concern over what it described as the circulation of selectively edited clips without the complete context of the meeting. It said the clips being shared were unverified and that selective editing of internal discussions could create a misleading impression of the proceedings. The department added that the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Video Sparks Outrage Online

The video has drawn reactions from social media users and public figures, with several demanding accountability. Dr Suneem Khan, a Presidential Bravery Award recipient, criticised the alleged conduct and argued that service rules should apply to such situations.

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The office of Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also condemned the incident, alleging that the senior officer had used his position to intimidate a junior colleague. The statement praised Wani for standing her ground and called on the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that she did not face adverse consequences for the confrontation.

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The controversy has placed the conduct of senior officials and the need to maintain dignity in workplace interactions under scrutiny, even as the department has indicated that the matter will be dealt with under the applicable rules.