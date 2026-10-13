Who Is Vikas Marmat? IAS Officer Accused Of Abusing, Slapping Bengaluru Cop During Raid - VIDEO

An Andhra Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, Vikas Marmat, has been booked along with three others for allegedly abusing and assaulting police personnel during a late-night inspection at a bar and restaurant in Bengaluru.

Marmat is a 2019-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer currently serving as the Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) in Andhra Pradesh. The authority oversees development initiatives in the Kuppam region, including infrastructure, employment, livelihood and welfare-related projects.

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According to KADA's official website, Marmat is associated with the implementation of development programmes in the region. He holds a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Why Was IAS Officer Vikas Marmat Booked?

The case stems from an incident at Cavour Bar and Restaurant on Residency Road in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar area, where police personnel conducted a late-night inspection at around 1.30 am on Friday.

According to the complaint, trouble began when officers asked people present at the establishment to produce identification documents. Marmat allegedly objected to the request, verbally abused the personnel in Hindi and threatened them, claiming that his position as an IAS officer meant the police could not take action against him.

The FIR further alleges that Marmat slapped an inspector during the altercation. His three friends, identified as Abhay Uday Singh, Nitesh and Roshan, have also been named in the case. An FIR has been registered against all four at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park police station.

A video purportedly showing the confrontation went viral on social media on Tuesday, drawing attention to the incident.

What Led To The Police Inspection?

The confrontation occurred during a citywide enforcement drive targeting bars and pubs operating late at night. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Saturday that around 1,500 police personnel had inspected approximately 400 to 500 establishments.

The operation aimed to identify alleged violations involving operating hours, underage drinking and other irregularities. The incident involving Marmat and the police reportedly occurred during this drive.

The allegations against the IAS officer are part of the police case, and the claims in the FIR have not been established in court.