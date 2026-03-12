J&K: Gunman Targets Farooq Abdullah At Wedding Function, Overpowered On Time; Attacker's Video Surfaces | X | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir, March 11: In a shocking incident, a man who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol fired at a wedding function in Jammu and Kashmir where Farooq Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary were present. The accused was apprehended at the right time while he was trying to kill the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister at the wedding function on Wednesday.

The video of the incident is being circulated on social media after the incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the venue. The viral video shows that the man is following Farooq Abdullah and pulls out a gun and aims at his neck from point blank. However, the security personnel react on time and quickly overpower the attacker before he could shoot Farooq Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also shared the video on his official social media account and said, "Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed. There are more questions than answers at the moment including but not limited to how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG protected former CM."

MLA Tanvir Sadiq said, "I have spoken to Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahab, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Ji, and Nasir Aslam Wani Sb. Alhamdulillah, they are safe and fine."

Panic spread in the Greater Kailash area of Jammu on Thursday evening after the firing incident near Royal Park, where senior leaders had gathered to attend a wedding function. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary were present at the venue when the incident took place.

According to reports, an accused identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal opened fire near the venue, creating panic among people attending the event. Security personnel quickly responded to the situation and overpowered the accused before taking him into custody.

There are reports that Surinder Choudhary sustained minor splinter injuries in the incident and was given medical treatment. However, Farooq Abdullah was reported to be safe.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to find out the motive behind the firing. Security in the area has also been tightened following the incident.

A video has also surfaced on social media in which the accused is seen giving his details. However, the motive behind the attack is not yet clear. There are also reports that the attacker was under the influence of alcohol.