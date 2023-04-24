 J&K: Govt employee arrested for raping woman after posing as 'tantrik' in Samba
J&K: Govt employee arrested for raping woman after posing as 'tantrik' in Samba

The employee, a resident of the Ramgarh area, was arrested after police registered a rape case against him on the directions of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Samba, a police official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
J&K: Govt employee arrested for raping woman after posing as 'tantrik' in Samba | representative pic

Jammu: An employee of the Jal Shakti Department was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a woman after posing as a "tantrik" with powers to heal skin ailments in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The employee, a resident of the Ramgarh area, was arrested after police registered a rape case against him on the directions of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Samba, a police official said.

Woman fell in tantrik's trap at temple

He said a middle-aged woman had filed an application in the court of CJM, Samba alleging therein that she was raped by the accused at his house after posing as a 'tantrik' possessing supernatural healing powers effective enough to cure her skin disease.

The victim said she fell into the trap of the accused during a visit to a temple, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said the priority of the police is to curb the crime against women in the district. 

