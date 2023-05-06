J&K: Fresh encounter underway in Rajouri after yesterday's tragic episode

Representative image |

The Kandi forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is witnessing a fresh encounter where five Special Forces soldiers were killed in an encounter on Friday. Today, massive reinforcements were rushed to the region to flush out terrorists believed to be entrenched in caves in the forest areas.

Contact established with terrorists, firing underway from both sides

The Army stated that "contact has been established with terrorists, and firing has started" as they continue their operation in the Kandi forest in Rajouri sector. The encounter started at 0115h on May 6, 2023.

Second major loss for Army in two weeks

This is the second major loss for the Indian Army in the last two weeks. On April 20, five soldiers were killed when their truck was ambushed by terrorists at Bhata Durian in Poonch.

Manhunt launched in Poonch-Rajouri region

After the attack, a major manhunt was launched in the Poonch-Rajouri region, where a dozen heavily armed terrorists are believed to be present. Over 200 people were detained for questioning, and at least six persons were arrested for helping the terrorists responsible for the attack on the army truck. However, this led to resentment among locals, and a villager died by suicide alleging torture by the police.

Terrorist killed in a separate encounter

In a separate encounter in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a terrorist was killed today. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.