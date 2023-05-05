 J&K: Encounter breaks out in Rajouri following intel of terrorists' presence
J&K: Encounter breaks out in Rajouri following intel of terrorists' presence

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Rajouri following intel of terrorists' presence

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
An encounter has started in the Kandi area of Rajouri on Friday, said ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh to news agency ANI. According to reports, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kesari area of Kandi Police Station. They reportedly received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, leading to an encounter. A heavy exchange of gunfire was on in the area, said reports.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

