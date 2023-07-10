J&K: 2 Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.9, 3.6 Jolt Jammu's Doda | Pixabay

J&K: Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.9 and 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first quake hit Doda at around 5:38 am in the morning. The epicentre of the first tremor was found to be in Doda region of J&K. It occurred at a depth of 10 Kms inside the earth's surface.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

First Quake Hit At 5:38 AM

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted National Centre for Seismology.

Second Quake Hit In Next Few Minutes

According to reports, another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the region at around 5:43 am. Reportedly, it occurred 8 Kms inside the earth. No reports of casualties or damages have come into light so far.

Previous Incidents Of Quakes In The Region

According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year, reported PTI. A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses. An earthquake measuring 7.6 occurred on October 8, 2005 in which over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control (LoC).