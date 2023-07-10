 J&K: 2 Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.9, 3.6 Jolt Jammu's Doda
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: 2 Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.9, 3.6 Jolt Jammu's Doda

J&K: 2 Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.9, 3.6 Jolt Jammu's Doda

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake hit Doda at around 5:30 in the morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
J&K: 2 Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.9, 3.6 Jolt Jammu's Doda | Pixabay

J&K: Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.9 and 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first quake hit Doda at around 5:38 am in the morning. The epicentre of the first tremor was found to be in Doda region of J&K. It occurred at a depth of 10 Kms inside the earth's surface.

First Quake Hit At 5:38 AM

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted National Centre for Seismology.

Second Quake Hit In Next Few Minutes

According to reports, another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the region at around 5:43 am. Reportedly, it occurred 8 Kms inside the earth. No reports of casualties or damages have come into light so far.

Previous Incidents Of Quakes In The Region

According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year, reported PTI. A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses. An earthquake measuring 7.6 occurred on October 8, 2005 in which over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Read Also
Series Of Earthquakes Strike J&K, Ladakh In 24 Hours, No Injuries Reported So Far
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: 2 Arrested For Killing, Chopping Body Parts Of Jain Monk; VHP Blames Cong Govt's Policies

Karnataka: 2 Arrested For Killing, Chopping Body Parts Of Jain Monk; VHP Blames Cong Govt's Policies

Who Was Baldev Singh Chokkar? Know About Independent India's First Defence Minister On His Birth...

Who Was Baldev Singh Chokkar? Know About Independent India's First Defence Minister On His Birth...

'Bereft Of Any Reason': Delhi HC Sets Aside Govt's Order Cancelling OCI Card Of Professor Ashok...

'Bereft Of Any Reason': Delhi HC Sets Aside Govt's Order Cancelling OCI Card Of Professor Ashok...

Gujarat: 1 Dead, 4 Rescued From Debris After 3 Houses Collapse In Ahmedabad; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: 1 Dead, 4 Rescued From Debris After 3 Houses Collapse In Ahmedabad; Visuals Surface

Supreme Court Extends AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail Till July 24

Supreme Court Extends AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail Till July 24