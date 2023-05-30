J&K: At least 10 killed, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge near Jhajjar Kotli on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; visuals surface

J&K: At least 10 killed, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge near Jhajjar Kotli; visuals surface |

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a bus carrying 75 passengers ditched off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Jhajjar Kotli, plunging into a gorge. The accident resulted in the loss of ten lives, with an additional 20 individuals sustaining injuries. The ill-fated bus was en route from Amritsar to Katra at the time of the mishap.

Injured individuals rushed to hospital

Upon receiving news of the accident, rescue teams were swiftly deployed to the scene. The injured passengers were immediately provided medical assistance and then transferred to a hospital in Jammu for further treatment.

#WATCH | J&K | A bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. As per Jammu DC, 10 people died in the accident. More details awaited.



Visuals from the spot.

Possible cause of the accident

Preliminary investigations into the bus accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway suggest that the driver may have lost control, leading to the unfortunate collision with a pole and subsequent fall into the gorge. Authorities are working diligently to gather additional information and ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the tragic incident.

Search and rescue operations underway

Following the accident, officials commenced a thorough search operation at the accident site, hopeful of finding any survivors amidst the wreckage. In the wake of these incidents, State Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha promptly arrived at the CHC in Udaipurwati to assess the situation and gather information from local officials and residents.

Another incident reported a day ago

This tragic incident follows another mishap that occurred in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district the day prior. A tractor-trolley plunged into a gorge, resulting in the loss of eight lives, including six women and two minors. Furthermore, 26 people suffered injuries in the accident, which took place as they were returning from a religious event held at Mansa Mata temple. The site of the accident was located approximately one kilometre away from the temple.