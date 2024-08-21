J&K Assembly Polls: Reasi District Magistrate Orders Deposition Of Licensed Weapons

Representational Image Of A Weapon |

Reasi (J&K): District Magistrate Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir has asked police authorities to facilitate the depositing of weapons in view of the Assembly elections scheduled to start from the third week of September.

Order Communicated

A communication from the Office of the District Magistrate Reasi on August 20 said, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in District Reasi and to ensure a peaceful, free, and fair environment for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections 2024, it has been decided by District Magistrate & Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi in a meeting held on 20-08-2024 that all the valid License weapon holders shall deposit their weapons in the nearest Police station. In this connection, all concerned SHOS and I/C Police Posts are required to facilitate depositing of weapons in their Malkhanas forthwith under proper receipt".

The order was signed by Kul Bhushan Khajuria, Additional District Magistrate, Reasi. The security guards working in Banks/ATMs/Railway companies in the District Reasi are exempted from the order.

Election Commission Of India Issues Notification For Assembly Elections In J&K

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued the notification for the first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the start of the nomination process.

24 Assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase on September 18.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is August 27 while the scrutiny will take place on August 28. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30.

The seats, that will go to polls in the first phase, are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D H Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.

A total of 90 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in 2014.

The counting will take place on October 4.