J&K: 8 Suspected Terror Associates Arrested In 3 Operations Across Kashmir; Arms, Grenades Recovered

Security forces recovered firearms, ammunition, grenades and other material during joint operations in Shopian and Pulwama | AI Generated Image

Srinagar, August 25, 2026: Security forces arrested eight suspected overground workers of terrorists in three separate operations across Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday, recovering a pistol, ammunition, grenades and other material.

The operations were carried out in Shopian and Pulwama districts. Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were involved in the operations. The arrests underline the continuing efforts by security forces to disrupt suspected terror networks before they can pose a wider security threat.

Orchard Search Yields Grenade, AK Magazines

Acting on a tip-off, police and Army personnel launched a joint operation in an orchard at Imamsahib in Shopian district. During the search, security forces recovered one grenade, two AK magazines, four mobile phones and posters of a banned terror outfit from the orchard belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani.

Three suspected overground workers were identified as Ashiq Hussain Kumar, Arif Kumar and Harris Manzoor.

In a separate operation in Shopian district late on Monday night, security forces arrested three more suspected overground workers.

Officials said three motorcycle-borne individuals were taken into custody after a search led to the recovery of two hand grenades and some incriminating material linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, PTI reports.

The three were identified as Junaid Ahmad Dar, Amir Yousuf and Junaid Muzaffar.

Two Held In Pulwama Forest Operation

In another operation, security forces arrested two suspected overground workers in a forest area of Pulwama district. Officials described the operation as part of efforts to disrupt terror networks in the region.

"In a significant success towards disrupting terror networks and preventing attempts to disturb peace and security, police, Army and CRPF apprehended two terrorist associates and recovered one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade from their possession in the Yarwan forest area of CB Nath, Rajpora," officials said.

Acting on coordinated security inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the general Yarwan forest area.

"During the operation, the joint teams noticed two individuals emerging from the forest towards CB Nath village in a suspicious manner. The alert teams swiftly moved in and apprehended both individuals," officials said.

The two were identified as Latif Ahmad Deedad and Aejaz Ahmad Bajad. Officials said security forces recovered one pistol, 12 pistol rounds and one hand grenade from their possession and took the suspects into custody.

Case Registered, Links Under Probe

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and launched an investigation.

Investigators will seek to ascertain the suspects' activities, establish the source of the recovered arms and ammunition and identify further linkages, officials said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra ATS Arrests Padgha Truck Driver For Circulating Videos Of Wanted Terrorists On Social...

The three operations, conducted within a short period in two districts, reflect the focus of security forces on identifying suspected support networks and recovering weapons before they can potentially be used. The investigation will now be crucial in establishing the nature and extent of any wider links.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/