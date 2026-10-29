'Jisko Nahi Fly Karna Woh Nikal Lo': SpiceJet Staff's Remark To Passengers Raising Safety Concerns Over Loose Window Concealment | Video | Instagram of aircrew.in

A video circulating on social media shows passengers aboard a SpiceJet aircraft confronting airline staff over a loose window concealment, raising concerns about the safety of those on board.

In the video, passengers can be seen questioning the staff after noticing that the concealment beside a passenger seat appeared to be loose. They expressed concern over the condition and questioned whether the aircraft was safe for travel.

During the exchange, a staff member is heard telling a woman passenger that there was no problem and suggesting that she could choose not to travel if she was uncomfortable. The passenger, however, disagreed with the response and insisted that the issue was not the passengers' fault.

As the confrontation continued, a passenger said they wanted to record the incident. The staff member allowed them to take a video, maintaining that the aircraft was safe and reiterating that passengers who did not wish to travel could choose not to board.

Other passengers also joined the discussion, arguing that everyone had come to travel and that the staff could not simply dismiss their concerns. One passenger questioned the staff member's assurance of safety, asking what guarantee could be provided.

In response, the staff member stated that they were taking responsibility for the aircraft's safety.

The video has drawn attention to passengers' concerns about aircraft conditions and the manner in which airline staff respond to safety-related complaints. However, the precise nature of the window component, the aircraft's condition and whether any formal safety assessment was conducted could not be independently established from the video alone.