'Jinhe Koi Nahi Poochhta, Modi Unhe Poojta Hai': PM Hails NDA's Manifesto For ₹9,000 To Farmers In Bihar

Nawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the NDA's poll promise to provide Rs 3,000 in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers in Bihar, saying 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about).

Addressing an election rally in Nawada, the Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at the Opposition, claiming that the previous governments did not prioritise small farmers.

He said, "The governments after independence did not prioritise small farmers. But this is Modi, 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). In the last 11 years, our government has brought small farmers to the centre of the agriculture policy."

He claimed that the government has provided Rs 650 crore to the 2 lakh farmers in Nawada.

"We opened bank accounts for farmers, and they get the amount for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in those bank accounts. The poor farmers have received Rs 20,000 crore. In Nawada, Rs 650 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 2 lakh farmers," he said.

The Prime Minister invoked former PM Rajiv Gandhi and targeted the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, alleging corruption under "jungle raj."

"The amount reaches the accounts of the farmers without any cut, commission or corruption. If there was the 'jungle raj', they would have filled their own pockets. Congress' PM once said, 'If Re 1 is sent from Delhi, only 15 paisa reaches the villages.' What was this 'panja' which turned Re 1 into 15 paisa?" he said.

"Farmers and people indulged in animal husbandry will receive double the gift as per the NDA's manifesto. They will receive Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and the Bihar NDA has announced Rs 3,000 over that," PM Modi added.

NDA, in their manifesto, has promised an annual benefit of Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 9,000 for farmers, under the 'Kapurgari Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi'.

Expressing confidence in NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, he said, "The enthusiasm that I am witnessing here today, the zeal that I see among the youth, gives the same message, that 'fir ek baar NDA sarkar'. 'Bihar mein phirse Sushasan Sarkar'."

PM Modi was campaigning for the NDA's candidate in Nawada, Vibha Devi from JD(U). Devi is contesting against RJD's Kaushal Yadav, Jan Suraaj's Arun Singh and AIMIM's Naseema Khatoon.

Earlier today in Arrah, announcing the total amount of Rs 9000, PM Modi emphasised that Bihar used to import fish from other states for itself; however, in the present time, Bihar is selling fish to other states, which is a result of the NDA governmet policies.

"Our government provides 6,000 rupees annually to small farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Now, Bihar's new NDA government is going to increase this by an additional 3,000 rupees. The 'Bihar Dairy Mission' has been announced to increase the income of livestock farmers in Bihar," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Nawada will undergo polling in the second phase on November 11. The polling for the first phase will take place on November 6, with results to be announced on November 14.

