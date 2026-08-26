'Jhooth Ki Goonj': Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Faces Fact-Check As New Website Flags 29 Of 40 Claims As False | File Photo

A new website has emerged seeking to fact-check statements made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his student outreach campaign, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', over the past few months.

Called 'Jhooth Ki Goonj', the portal was reportedly created by a Gen Z individual. It claims that 29 of the 40 statements Gandhi made across four events were false, while the remaining 11 were misleading.

Neither Gandhi nor the Congress has issued a response to the allegations so far.

The claims under scrutiny relate to government employment, unemployment, education and rape cases, and were made by Gandhi during events in Dehradun, Kota, Prayagraj and Pune between June 17 and August 22. An interactive map on the website tracks the claims made at each of the four locations.

At an event in Prayagraj, for example, Gandhi reportedly claimed that just one among 150 aspirants manages to secure a government job. The website has labelled the statement misleading, citing government data to challenge the assertion.

Similarly, the portal has termed Gandhi's statement in Pune that six out of every 100 women in India are raped as false, saying the claim does not align with official crime statistics.

The website has also disputed the assertion that "99% of sexual violence, rape, and molestation cases go unreported", categorising it as false and claiming that the figure is based on an older media analysis rather than official data.

The Congress has described 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' as a nationwide youth outreach initiative intended to provide students with a platform to voice concerns related to education, safety and other matters.

On social media, several users described 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' as a data-based fact-checking platform, claiming it "exposed fake data" allegedly cited by Gandhi.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also endorsed the portal, calling it a "brilliant website" and sharing its URL on social media.

"While Rahul Gandhi continues to peddle his lies, a brilliant new website is doing the exact opposite, dismantling his propaganda, claim by claim, with facts," he said.

"The site is called "Jhooth Ki Goonj", and it is quite possibly the work of some sharp young samaritans who decided that Rahul Gandhi's misinformation deserves a fact-check of its own. A fitting name for a website exposing the echo chamber of lies," the former BJP IT cell chief said.