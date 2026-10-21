Jharkhand's Koderma Police Arrest Wife, Alleged Lover After Husband's Body Found In Abandoned Stone Quarry | IANS

Koderma, Oct 21: Jharkhand Police have arrested a woman and her alleged lover for the murder of her husband in Koderma district, whose body was found in a disused stone quarry, officials said on Wednesday.

The case was solved within 48 hours, with police alleging that the victim, Naresh Thakur, was killed by a poisonous injection before his body was stuffed into a plastic sack and dumped in the quarry to conceal his identity and dispose of the evidence.

Body recovered from abandoned quarry

According to police, the body was recovered on October 17 from an abandoned stone quarry near Lakrahi pond under the Nawalsahi police station area. An FIR was registered, and a special investigation team was constituted on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police to probe the case.

During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Naresh Thakur, a resident of Bhaghar village under the Chauparan police station area in Hazaribagh district.

Police allege conspiracy involving wife

Police said Naresh’s wife, Kiran Devi, who lived in Kolkata, had allegedly developed a relationship with Sunil Thakur, a resident of Behradih village under the Domchanch police station area in Koderma district. Investigators alleged that Kiran had repeatedly urged Sunil to eliminate her husband.

According to the police account, Kiran informed Sunil over the phone that Naresh was unwell and would be travelling to Koderma for treatment. Sunil subsequently contacted Naresh and called him to the district on the pretext of arranging medical care.

Poisonous injection allegedly administered at clinic

Police alleged that Sunil took Naresh on his motorcycle to his clinic in Nawalsahi and administered a poisonous injection under the pretext of treatment, resulting in his death.

After the alleged murder, Sunil informed Kiran, following which the two planned to dispose of the body, police said. Sunil allegedly placed the body in a yellow plastic sack, transported it on his motorcycle and dumped it in the abandoned stone quarry at night.

Victim's belongings allegedly discarded

Investigators further said the victim’s mobile phone was thrown into a well at Bandar Chaukwa, while his wallet containing identification documents was discarded in a pond in the Jilimtand forest area near Chanchalini Dham.

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Police have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, along with the victim’s mobile phone and wallet, based on information provided by the accused.

Further legal proceedings underway

The raid team included Nawalsahi police station in-charge Suman Kumar and other police personnel. Further legal proceedings are underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)