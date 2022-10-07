Jharkhand woman burnt alive: CM Hemant Soren condoles demise, announces compensation of Rs 10 lakhs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | File

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday condoled the demise of a woman in Dumka's Jarmundi who died after being set ablaze by a man. Maruti Kumari, a 22-year-old woman died in a Ranchi hospital on Friday hours after being set ablaze allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected.

Condoling the death of the woman, Soren announced a compensation of Rs 10 Lakhs for the bereaved family.

"Deeply saddened by the sad news of the demise of Maruti daughter of Jarmundi, Dumka. The accused is in the custody of the police. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the difficult time of grief. Instructions have been given to give assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased daughter," the CM wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

What is the incident?

A resident of Bhalki village in Dumka district, was rushed to a local facility by family members and then referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the state capital, a senior police officer said.

Confirming the woman's death, Dumka Superintendent of Police, Amber Lakra, told PTI that a team of doctors in presence of a magistrate will conduct the autopsy of the victim.

"The woman's statement was recorded before a magistrate before her death which will be her dying declaration. A separate FIR is also there," Lakra said.

The accused, already married, has been arrested, Shivender Thakur, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Jarmundi, told PTI.

"A local man, who wanted to marry the victim, had entered her home on Friday morning, poured petrol on her when she was asleep, and set her ablaze.

"She was rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital by family members, and doctors later referred her to RIMS, " Thakur said.

Parents of the woman were not ready:

The woman and her parents were not ready for this marriage. Both the victim and the accused knew each other since 2019, the SDPO said.

As per the woman's statement, the accused threatened her to kill her in the manner in which a 19-year-old woman was set ablaze in Dumka in August this year.

Recent incidents in Jharkhand:

On August 23, a woman was set on fire allegedly by a man for spurning his advances. The woman died days later.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman, a student of Class 12, from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire.

Last month, a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed.

The two previous incidents in Dumka are currently being probed by various bodies, including National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

