Jharkhand: Two Young Women Strangled In Separate Cases Over Suspicion Of Infidelity | AI Representational Image

Ranchi, Jul 6: A man in Jharkhand allegedly strangled his 18-year-old lover and buried her body on the banks of the Kanchi river here after he saw the woman with another person and suspected that he was being cheated upon, police said on Monday.

Body recovered after incident

While the incident occurred on June 17, the body of Hissi Kumari was recovered on June 23, and the accused, Chetan Munda (18), was arrested last Saturday, they said.

The victim's mobile phone was recovered from the accused, Ranchi (Rural) SP Gaurav Goswami said.

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Interrogation reveals details

During interrogation, the accused told investigators that on June 12, he had seen his girlfriend with another man from the village.

On June 17, he called her near the river, where they got into an argument, and the woman told him that she didn't want to continue the relationship.

In a fit of rage, Munda strangled her to death and buried her body in a 6-foot-deep pit on the river bank, the police officer said.

Second similar incident in Giridih

In another such incident in Giridih district, a 19-year-old man allegedly strangled his 18-year-old wife on suspicion of an extramarital affair, a police official said.

The incident took place on June 28, and the body of Sarita Murmu was recovered on Sunday from a deserted place within Pirtand police station limits after people alerted the police, he said.

"Based on circumstantial evidence, the accused, Munna Lal Kisku, was detained. He confessed to the murder," Dumri SDPO Avid Khan said.

During interrogation, the accused told police his wife had received a call on her mobile phone, making him suspicious that she was having an affair.

Enraged, he strangled the wife and dumped her body in a drain, covering it with foliage, the SDPO said.

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