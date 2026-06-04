Jharkhand: Man 'Beaten To Death' For 'Molesting' Woman In Ranchi | Representational Image

Ranchi: A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people for "molesting" a woman in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Lahna village under Ratu police station limits, around 20-km from state capital Ranchi on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

"Following a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased at Ratu police station, we arrested one accused. Two others are still absconding and they will be nabbed soon," Ranchi SP (Rural) Gaurav Goswami said.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Mirgha.

Goswami said according to initial investigation, the woman was working in a field on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place.

"The woman alleged molestation by Mirgha. In a fit of rage, three persons, including her husband and son, allegedly beat him," the SP said.

Mirgha was taken to hospital where he died during treatment, Goswami said.

The villagers have told the police that there was a long-standing land dispute between the families of the woman and Mirgha, he said.

“We are probing all aspects related to the case,” the SP added.

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