Jharkhand Tragedy: Two Cousins, Aged 3 And 4, Drown In Well In Dhanbad’s Elakend Village; FIR Registered

Two children drowned in a well in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dhanbad: Two children drowned in a well in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Friday.

The bodies of the two children were recovered from the well in Elakend village under Kalubathan police station limits on Thursday evening.

The deceased children have been identified as Pallavi Soren (4) and Mandeep Hembram (3), who were cousins, they said.

Duvraj Mohli, sub-inspector (SI) of Kalubathan police station, said, "We reached the spot at 9 pm and recovered the bodies of both children. We sent them for a post-mortem examination at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH)."

"We were informed by their parents when they returned to the village from Dhanbad town and began their search. Having seen the clothes of both the children near the well, the villagers found the bodies floating," he added.

An FIR under unnatural death case has been lodged, and police are investigating the matter, the officer said.

