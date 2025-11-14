 Haryana: Three Accused In Rohtak Double-Murder Arrested After Encounter; Main Suspect Sanjay Shot
PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
The police on Friday arrested three persons in a double-murder case following an encounter in Haryana's Rohtak district. | Representational Image

Chandigarh: The police on Friday arrested three persons in a double-murder case following an encounter in Haryana's Rohtak district, officials said.

According to the police, a man and his son were allegedly shot dead in Baliyana village in Rohtak due to an old rivalry and the three accused were absconding in the incident.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay (41) -- the main suspect -- Virender (29) and Rohit (24), all residents of Baliyana village, and the country-made pistol used in the crime has been recovered from them, the police said.

The trio had allegedly planned to murder another person in the same village, they added.

article-image

The three accused were riding a scooter when they were intercepted in Rohtak's Industrial Model Township area on Friday morning, the police said.

Sanjay allegedly opened fire at the police team, who fired in retaliation. In the exchange, Sanjay sustained a bullet injury while Virender and Rohit were injured after they fell from the scooter while trying to flee, they added.

The pistol used in the double-murder, three live rounds, and the scooter are among the recoveries made in the case, police said.

