Jharkhand Tragedy: Teen Admitted With Leg Fracture Dies At Ranchi Hospital, Family Alleges Medical Negligence; ₹22 Lakh Bill Triggers Outrage | VIDEO

A purported video from Raj Hospital in Ranchi has sparked widespread attention online, showing grieving family members confronting hospital staff following the death of an 18-year-old patient.

The 53-second clip shows chaotic scenes at the hospital reception, where relatives are seen shouting at staff members, questioning how the teenager died after being admitted for treatment of a fractured leg.

A visibly distressed woman is seen crying and gesturing toward hospital employees, while another young man breaks down emotionally, screaming and raising his hands in anguish. Several people are also seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.

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Although the atmosphere is tense, no physical violence is visible in the video.

Family Alleges Negligence After Fracture Treatment

According to claims made in social media posts accompanying the viral video, the deceased has been identified as Raju Kumar Ranjan, a resident of Latehar district in Jharkhand.

The family alleges that he was admitted to Raj Hospital after suffering a fractured leg in a road accident.

They claim that his wound was allegedly not dressed for two to three days after admission, resulting in a severe infection that later spread throughout his body. According to the allegations, the teenager was eventually placed on ventilator support, and doctors later suggested amputation after nearly 40 days of treatment.

The family further alleges that despite the prolonged treatment, Raju died, and the hospital issued a bill of approximately ₹22 lakh.

Social Media Posts Fuel Public Outrage

The viral posts claim that what initially appeared to be a routine fracture treatment ended in tragedy.

Several social media users have shared the family's allegations, questioning the quality of medical care and the high treatment costs.

However, these allegations remain unverified independently, and no official findings have been released regarding the circumstances surrounding the patient's death.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Of Jharkhand responded to the incident and said Take immediate cognizance and conduct a full investigation of the matter. Upon finding the guilty, ensure strict action against all culprits and inform accordingly.

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Hospital Yet To Issue Official Statement

At the time of publishing this report, Raj Hospital has not issued any official statement responding to the allegations circulating on social media.

Similarly, no formal police statement or findings from health authorities have been made public regarding the incident.

The claims in the viral video and accompanying posts are based on allegations made by the patient's family, and the circumstances surrounding the death have not been independently confirmed.