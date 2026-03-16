Jharkhand Tragedy: Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In Throat During Wedding Feast In Jamshedpur

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A wedding celebration in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, turned tragic after a 41-year-old man reportedly choked to death when a rasgulla got stuck in his throat during the wedding feast.

The deceased has been identified as Lalit Singh.

Incident During Wedding Feast

According to reports, Singh had attended a wedding ceremony on Monday morning when the incident occurred. During the feast, he began eating a rasgulla a popular syrup-soaked dessert when the sweet suddenly got stuck in his throat.

The blockage reportedly cut off his airway, leaving him struggling to breathe.

Attempts To Save Him Fail

People present at the venue tried to help Singh by attempting to remove the rasgulla from his throat, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Family members immediately rushed him to MGM Hospital for medical assistance.

Doctors Declare Him Dead

Doctors at the hospital declared Singh dead on arrival. According to medical staff, the rasgulla had completely blocked his airway, preventing oxygen from reaching his body.

They said the lack of oxygen caused his death within minutes.

Body Handed Over To Family

Following a post-mortem examination, Singh’s body was handed over to his family for the last rites.