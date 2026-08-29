Jharkhand Tragedy: Class 7 Student Killed In Lightning Strike During National Sports Day Event In Chatra

A Class 7 student died after being struck by lightning during a sports event in Chatra district | AI Generated Image (IANS)

Chatra, August 29, 2026: A class 7 student was killed in a lightning strike while taking part in a sports event on the occasion of National Sports Day in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said.

Student Struck During Sports Event

Deceased Anish Oraon was a student of the upgraded middle school at Dadah within Chatra Sadar police station area.

Chatra, Jharkhand: A 14-year-old Class 7 student, Anish Oraon, died after being struck by lightning during a National Sports Day event at UMS Dhara in Chatra. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His grandmother alleged negligence by school teacher's. pic.twitter.com/pjGHMLBJhy — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

Students were participating in the sports event in the afternoon when rain accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed the area.

Oraon, a native of Ranchi, was seriously injured after being struck by lightning, police said.

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No Other Student Harmed

School staff and students rushed him to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Chatra SDPO Sonny Vardhan said.

"No other student was harmed in the incident," he said.

Oraon was living with his maternal grandparents and pursuing his studies at the school, police said.

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