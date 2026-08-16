Jharkhand Students To Burn Effigies Of Rahul Gandhi, Hemant Soren Today; CM House Gherao From Aug 20 | VIDEO | X

Ranchi: Job aspirants and students demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities will burn effigies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren across all 24 districts of the state on Sunday.

They have also threatened to lay siege to the CM residence on August 20 and not lift it until their demands were met. Protesters also urged Rahul to withdraw support from the state's Mahagathbandhan government. After police used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells and lathi-charged them during their march to the assembly on August 10, Rahul condemned the use of force against protesters, emphasising that the Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately. However, protesters slammed Rahul Gandhi for not taking an concrete follow up action after extending support to them.

VIDEO | Ranchi: Jharkhand job exam stir enters 23rd day; protesting students to continue agitation at Jaipal Singh Stadium.



A protesting student says, "We have been sitting here in protest for 23 days, and the government has remained silent. We had a discussion with the… pic.twitter.com/Fk4oJHlMKW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2026

Student leaders announced their new programme hours after Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was allegedly stopped by police from leaving Sadar Hospital on Saturday when he attempted to join a Tiranga Yatra and flag-hoisting programme at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Independence Day.

Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, alleged that police pushed him and his supporters while preventing them from proceeding towards the stadium. He also claimed that he sustained a chest injury during the alleged scuffle and was undergoing a medical examination.

Thousands of students and job aspirants, including two wheelchair-borne protesters who were on fast participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi on the occasion of Independence Day to press their demand for greater transparency and reforms in the recruitment examination system.Meanwhile, the protest entered its 22nd day on Sunday.

"We will gherao the chief minister's residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us. We also demand that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the CM is not listening to him," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.

"We demanded Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation as the government failed to cancel JSSC-CGL and the JPSC examinations in which irregularities were found," the student leader said.

In his Independence Day address, chief minister Soren said controversies surrounding recruitment examinations have shaken the confidence of an entire generation of job aspirants. He assured students that allegations of irregularities would be investigated fairly and transparently, with strict legal action against anyone found guilty, regardless of their influence or position.

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Soren, however, cautioned against declaring individuals guilty without evidence, stressing that justice must be based on facts and due process. He said merely apprehending those responsible for examination irregularities would not be sufficient and emphasised the need for systemic reforms to prevent manipulation and malpractice in future recruitment tests.

The measures proposed by the government include a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-driven security measures, prompt publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability throughout the recruitment process.