Jharkhand Student Protests: 'Aap Iss Tarah Se Kyun..', Journo Aman Chopra Questioned By Cops While Having Breakfast; BJP Slams Soren | VIDEO

'Aap Iss Tarah Se Kyun..': TV Journo Aman Chopra Questioned By Jharkhand Cops While Having Breakfast; BJP Reacts |

Ranchi: A video that has surfaced on the internet recently shows senior journalist Aman Chopra allegedly being harassed by Jharkhand Police amid his coverage around the ongoing student protests in Ranchi.

In the viral video, Chopra, a senior journalist associated with the Network 18 group can be seen being approached by the cops while he was reportedly having breakfast. He calmly asks the cops why he is being questioned when they asked him to join them for questioning. He can also be seen confronting the cops in a room, trying to fetch a reason behind his alleged detention. Cops can be heard saying, "His acts have been disrupting their duty."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government of allegedly harassing Chopra, who is covering the ongoing student protests in Ranchi. Malviya claimed that Jharkhand Police reached the hotel where Chopra was staying and took him in for questioning.

Jharkhand's INDI alliance govt sent police to harass @AmanChopra_ because he was reporting the students' protest.



This same gang cries about "free press" and "freedom of speech" and claims it's under threat by PM Modi.



How many journalists were hounded for reporting Jantar… pic.twitter.com/QikLPqLl4G — Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) August 10, 2026

Malviya Questions State Govt's Intentions

Sharing the visuals, Malviya questioned the action against the journalist and asked why the state government was allegedly targeting a journalist covering the student agitation. He also questioned why police were allegedly questioning journalists instead of focusing on maintaining law and order during the protests.

Read Also Jharkhand Govt Announces Fresh Talks With JPSC-JSSC Protesters As Deadlock Continues

The allegations come amid an intensifying student agitation in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Students protesting under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch continued their march towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Monday. The agitation has entered its 17th day, with protesters demanding the cancellation of certain recruitment examinations and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ex-Jharkhand CM Detained Amid Protests

Heavy police deployment was seen across Ranchi as protesters gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium before beginning their march towards the Assembly. Several BJP leaders, including former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi and BJP state president Aditya Sahu, were also detained while demonstrating outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence.

#WATCH | Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi says, "Students are continuing their protest but the Government is distracting people. JPSC-JSSC-CGL: all of these should be investigated by the CBI..." https://t.co/qDY5TwVVDF pic.twitter.com/ufCJIZuhWS — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

JPSC protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike, joined the march after leaving for the Assembly in an ambulance. He was later seen being carried on a stretcher by supporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'98% Of Demands Accepted,' Says Soren Govt

The latest march followed several rounds of discussions between student representatives and a government-appointed panel, which failed to convince the protesters to withdraw their agitation. The state government has maintained that it has accepted 98 per cent of the students' demands and has urged them to call off the protest.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi | Ranchi: Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh says, "In a democracy, there is permission for protests; people are free to hold them. The administration is taking the necessary actions to maintain law and… pic.twitter.com/nZOEQPmCEu — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

However, the protesters have disputed the government's claim, saying that only three of the 13 examinations they sought to be cancelled have been scrapped. JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan reiterated the demand for a CBI investigation, while six protesters continue their indefinite hunger strike.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier assured students that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for irregularities in recruitment examinations. However, with the protests continuing, the standoff between the student groups and the state government remains unresolved.

Update: FIR Registered Against Aman Chopra

Aman Chopra gave an update at around 2:30pm on his X handle that an FIR was registered against him and was questioned for about 1.5-2 hours by Jharkhand cops. He claimed the case was filed against him for a meeting a protesting student whose health deteroriated at a hospital.