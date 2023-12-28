 Jharkhand Shocker: Woman 'Raped' By Drivers Of Two Senior Police Officers In Palamu, Both Accused Arrested
PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Representative Photo

Medininagar (Jharkhand), December 28: Drivers of two senior officials allegedly raped a 32-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said. Both the accused have been arrested. The accused and the woman were sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for medical check-up, the police said.

The accused were identified as Dharmendra Kumar, a driver in escort of Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan, and Prakash Kumar, the driver in residence of Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan.

Here's what happened

The SP said that the incident allegedly happened in the morning when the woman came out of Daltonganj railway station and went to a mobile recharge shop, where the two drivers were already there.

As per the allegation of the woman, she wanted to go to Medininagar for treatment. Taking her into confidence, the two drivers took her to a room adjacent to the railway station and allegedly raped her, the woman told police.

The woman lodged a complaint at the town police station and the accused were nabbed within two hours of her complaint. The SP and Deputy Commissioner said that legal actions are being taken against the accused.

