Police arrested a Jharkhand couple for allegedly killing their teenage daughter and dumping her body in a quarry | Representational Image

Ranchi, November 27, 2026: A couple allegedly killed their 14-year-old daughter over her Instagram use and dumped her body in a water-filled abandoned stone quarry in East Singhbhum district.

Police said the accused, identified as Ravindra Murmu and his wife Sumani Murmu, allegedly committed the crime on November 10 at Layadih village under Kamalpur police station limits. Ravindra, allegedly assisted by his wife, struck their daughter, Kanaklata Murmu, on the head with a stick during a domestic dispute, resulting in her death.

Dispute Over Instagram Use

East Singhbhum SP (Rural) Shubham Kumar Khandelwal said Kanaklata, a Class VIII student, frequently argued with her father over her use of Instagram.

He said the couple allegedly dumped her body in a deep, water-filled abandoned stone quarry in the village that night and later claimed she had gone missing.

Body Recovered From Quarry

The body was recovered from the quarry on November 13. Police initially registered an FIR against unidentified persons on November 14 based on a statement given by the girl's father.

However, the parents' conduct raised suspicion, prompting police to question several villagers and collect technical evidence over the next 10 days. During subsequent questioning, both allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

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The accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation into the incident was underway.

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