Two brothers from Jharkhand were arrested for allegedly murdering their wives and burying their bodies in a forest in neighbouring Simdega district. The accused allegedly transported the bodies in an ambulance before burying them in the forest in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The accused have been identified as Shiv Shankar Sahu, an ambulance driver, and his brother Navin Sahu. Their wives, Mini Priya (28) and Radhika Kumari (20), were allegedly killed on November 24.

According to a report by NDTV, the brothers were allegedly angered by a long-standing dispute between the two women. Although the sisters-in-law had reportedly reconciled just two days before the murders, the brothers allegedly went ahead with the killings.

Brothers Allegedly Kill Wives, Transport Bodies In Ambulance

According to the police, the murders took place in the Shamshera area. Following the killings, the accused allegedly loaded the bodies into Shiv Shankar's ambulance and drove to a forest in Simdega district, where they buried them.

Police subsequently recovered an axe allegedly used in the murders and seized the ambulance used to transport the bodies.

Brothers Initially Claimed Wives Had Gone Missing

The incident came to light after the brothers initially told the police that their wives had left home without informing them.

However, following sustained questioning, the two allegedly confessed to the murders and disclosed where they had buried the bodies.

Police then reached the forest, exhumed the bodies and sent them to Sadar Hospital in Gumla for post-mortem examinations.

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According to a News18 report, family members had spoken to the two women around 9 am on Monday and said everything appeared normal at the time.

Police Probe Motive Behind Double Murder

Investigators are now probing the circumstances surrounding the murders, including the exact nature of the dispute between the two women and what prompted the brothers to allegedly kill them despite their recent reconciliation.

Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation into the case is underway.