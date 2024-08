Jharkhand: Ranchi Police Sub-Inspector Killed At Point-Blank Range; SIT Formed For Investigation

File Pic

Ranchi: A police sub-inspector posted at a special branch died last night after being shot by unknown persons in the Kanke area of Ranchi, informed SSP of Ranchi Chandan Kumar Sinha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Anupam Kacchap. He was a 2018 batch officer.

"The police officer was on leave at the time of death," the police said in a statement.

Statement Of SSP Of Ranchi

SSP of Ranchi, Chandan Kumar Sinha said "Last night, Sub Inspector Anup Kachhap, who was posted in Special Branch Headquarters, was shot dead by some unknown criminal. We have taken the version of his colleague-batchmate, Pawan Kumar.'

Sub-inspector Anupam Kacchap has gone for dinner with his other batchmates, his other batchmate returned towards Kanke but he was going in the other direction and was murdered.

"They had gone to a line hotel for dinner. After dinner, others returned towards Kanke but the Sub Inspector who was murdered was going in the other direction. Why he went in that direction and how things happened are being investigated by the SIT" Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

"It seems he was shot from a point-blank range. SIT has been formed under the leadership of Rural SP Sumit Agarwal and all important officers in charge have been deputed for that", he added.

Further investigation is underway, informed police.