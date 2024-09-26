Jharkhand: Over 10 Trains Diverted After Goods Train Derails In Bokaro District; Visuals Surface

Bokaro (Jharkhand): A goods train derailed near Tupkadih in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, railway officials said on Thursday.
According to Bokaro RPF, two wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned while crossing between Tupkadih and Rajabera sections on Thursday morning.
Impact Of The Derailment
The derailment has affected rail traffic on the route, and over 10 trains were diverted, the officials said.
Also, the plying of trains on the downline track is being suspended as it has been completely damaged. Restoration works are underway, they said.
As per the officials, a 15-member team of Bokaro RPF is present at the spot. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway, they added.
More details awaited.