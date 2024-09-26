Jharkhand: Over 10 Trains Diverted After Goods Train Derails In Bokaro District; Visuals Surface

Image Of The Derailed Train | ANI | X

Bokaro (Jharkhand): A goods train derailed near Tupkadih in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, railway officials said on Thursday.

According to Bokaro RPF, two wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned while crossing between Tupkadih and Rajabera sections on Thursday morning.

#WATCH | Bokaro, Jharkhand: A goods train detached in two, with two of its wagons overturning after derailment between Tupkadih and Rajabera sections. Train movement affected. Restoration work is underway.



A 15-member team of RPF Bokaro present at the spot.

Bokaro, Jharkhand: A goods train passing through Tupkadih got detached in two, with two of its wagons overturning after derailment. The incident occurred between Tupkadih and Rajabera sections. Train movement affected and the plying of trains on down line track suspended.

Vineet Kumar, Area Railway Manager, Bokaro says, "Cause of derailment is under inquiry. Inquiry is underway and it will be known after that. At 8.45 pm last night, a goods train left from Tupkadih railway station. It was heading to Ballabhgarh station.

Impact Of The Derailment

The derailment has affected rail traffic on the route, and over 10 trains were diverted, the officials said.

Also, the plying of trains on the downline track is being suspended as it has been completely damaged. Restoration works are underway, they said.

As per the officials, a 15-member team of Bokaro RPF is present at the spot. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway, they added.

More details awaited.