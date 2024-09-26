 Jharkhand: Over 10 Trains Diverted After Goods Train Derails In Bokaro District; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Over 10 Trains Diverted After Goods Train Derails In Bokaro District; Visuals Surface

Jharkhand: Over 10 Trains Diverted After Goods Train Derails In Bokaro District; Visuals Surface

The derailment has affected rail traffic on the route, and over 10 trains were diverted, the officials said. Also, the plying of trains on the downline track is being suspended as it has been completely damaged. Restoration works are underway, they said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Image Of The Derailed Train | ANI | X

Bokaro (Jharkhand): A goods train derailed near Tupkadih in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, railway officials said on Thursday.

According to Bokaro RPF, two wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned while crossing between Tupkadih and Rajabera sections on Thursday morning.

Read Also
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station
article-image

Impact Of The Derailment

The derailment has affected rail traffic on the route, and over 10 trains were diverted, the officials said.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Range Rovers, SUVs Amongst Range Of Luxury Vehicles Parade Through Convoys At Delhi University Students' Union Elections
Video: Range Rovers, SUVs Amongst Range Of Luxury Vehicles Parade Through Convoys At Delhi University Students' Union Elections
'There Will Be That Chennai Match Feeling': Green Park Curator Drops Hint On Pitch For IND vs BAN 2nd Test
'There Will Be That Chennai Match Feeling': Green Park Curator Drops Hint On Pitch For IND vs BAN 2nd Test
Investors Rejoice Rally As Nifty & Sensex Marks New All-Time High Levels
Investors Rejoice Rally As Nifty & Sensex Marks New All-Time High Levels
SC Grants Bail To Former Tamil Nadu Minister & DMK Leader V. Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case
SC Grants Bail To Former Tamil Nadu Minister & DMK Leader V. Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case

Also, the plying of trains on the downline track is being suspended as it has been completely damaged. Restoration works are underway, they said.

As per the officials, a 15-member team of Bokaro RPF is present at the spot. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway, they added.

More details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Grants Bail To Former Tamil Nadu Minister & DMK Leader V. Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case...

SC Grants Bail To Former Tamil Nadu Minister & DMK Leader V. Senthil Balaji In Money Laundering Case...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Address 5 Election Rallies In Jammu & Kashmir Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Address 5 Election Rallies In Jammu & Kashmir Today

Puja Khedkar Controversy: Delhi High Court To Hear Plea For Interim Bail Today

Puja Khedkar Controversy: Delhi High Court To Hear Plea For Interim Bail Today

Jharkhand: Over 10 Trains Diverted After Goods Train Derails In Bokaro District; Visuals Surface

Jharkhand: Over 10 Trains Diverted After Goods Train Derails In Bokaro District; Visuals Surface

UP Shocker: Head Constable Stabbed To Death By Minor Son After Argument Over Bike Keys In...

UP Shocker: Head Constable Stabbed To Death By Minor Son After Argument Over Bike Keys In...