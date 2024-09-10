Jharkhand: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 27-Hour Delay In Treatment For Pregnant Woman At Jamshedpur MGM Hospital, Resulting In Baby's Death

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a pregnant woman in labour pain was not attended for about 27 hours at MGM hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand after she was referred by a Community Health Centre for better medical care.

Reportedly, she had to lie on the floor as there was no bed available in the hospital. However, having received no treatment, her child died in the womb the next day. It was also reported that another woman who had given birth to a child was being treated on the floor.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

he report is also expected to include the status of health of the victim woman and the availability of beds as well as other facilities in the government hospitals in the State. The report should also mention if any compensation has been paid to the aggrieved family by the authorities.