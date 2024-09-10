 Jharkhand: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 27-Hour Delay In Treatment For Pregnant Woman At Jamshedpur MGM Hospital, Resulting In Baby's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 27-Hour Delay In Treatment For Pregnant Woman At Jamshedpur MGM Hospital, Resulting In Baby's Death

Jharkhand: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 27-Hour Delay In Treatment For Pregnant Woman At Jamshedpur MGM Hospital, Resulting In Baby's Death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a pregnant woman in labour pain was not attended for about 27 hours at MGM hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand after she was referred by a Community Health Centre for better medical care. Reportedly, she had to lie on the floor as there was no bed available in the hospital.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a pregnant woman in labour pain was not attended for about 27 hours at MGM hospital, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand after she was referred by a Community Health Centre for better medical care.

Reportedly, she had to lie on the floor as there was no bed available in the hospital. However, having received no treatment, her child died in the womb the next day. It was also reported that another woman who had given birth to a child was being treated on the floor.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

Read Also
Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands...
article-image

he report is also expected to include the status of health of the victim woman and the availability of beds as well as other facilities in the government hospitals in the State. The report should also mention if any compensation has been paid to the aggrieved family by the authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: MSRTC To Strengthen Fleet With 2,500 Diesel Buses From Ashok Leyland, First Batch Arriving October 2024
Maharashtra: MSRTC To Strengthen Fleet With 2,500 Diesel Buses From Ashok Leyland, First Batch Arriving October 2024
Jharkhand: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 27-Hour Delay In Treatment For Pregnant Woman At Jamshedpur MGM Hospital, Resulting In Baby's Death
Jharkhand: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 27-Hour Delay In Treatment For Pregnant Woman At Jamshedpur MGM Hospital, Resulting In Baby's Death
Laapataa Ladies All Set To Release In Japan, Makers Write, ‘Khoj Jaari Hai’
Laapataa Ladies All Set To Release In Japan, Makers Write, ‘Khoj Jaari Hai’
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Small Causes Court Staffer For Accepting ₹25 Lakh Bribe

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Polls: Engineer Rashid Granted Bail To Fetch Votes From People Of Kashmir, Says Omar Abdullah;...

J&K Polls: Engineer Rashid Granted Bail To Fetch Votes From People Of Kashmir, Says Omar Abdullah;...

Jharkhand: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 27-Hour Delay In Treatment For Pregnant Woman At...

Jharkhand: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 27-Hour Delay In Treatment For Pregnant Woman At...

'Agla Station Khushi Ka Hai, Darwaje Aapki Side Khulengey': Delhi Metro Starts Suicide Prevention...

'Agla Station Khushi Ka Hai, Darwaje Aapki Side Khulengey': Delhi Metro Starts Suicide Prevention...

Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands...

Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands...

Manipur: Govt Order Says Internet Services Suspended Only In 5 Valley Districts; Colleges To Remain...

Manipur: Govt Order Says Internet Services Suspended Only In 5 Valley Districts; Colleges To Remain...