Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Stalemate Continues As Government’s Second Round Of Talks With Protesters Fails

Job aspirants continue their protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi after the second round of talks with the Jharkhand government failed to resolve demands over alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment irregularities | AI Generated Image

Ranchi, August 8, 2026: The ongoing protest launched by job aspirants in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations shows no immediate sign of ending.

On Saturday, the Jharkhand government held a second round of talks with a delegation of protesting job aspirants and students led by Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto at the State Guest House in Ranchi. JLKM is a state-level political party founded by youth activist Jairam Kumar Mahto (popularly known as Tiger Jairam Mahato).

Like the first round of talks held on Friday night with a 10-member delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch, the second round of talks also failed to make headway, dashing hopes of an early end to the protest, which entered its 15th day on Saturday. Job aspirants are protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

CID Probe Intensifies

Multiple factors could prevent the Jharkhand government from conceding the job aspirants’ demands without careful consideration. The government would find it difficult to meet the job aspirants’ demands—including cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, a CBI probe, and action against officials—particularly because its agency, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has intensified its special investigation team (SIT) probe into the alleged JPSC exam irregularities.

The probe has led to 19 arrests, the summoning of serving JPSC members, and the interrogation of former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte. Protesting students are also demanding transparency in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has launched a dedicated email address—jpsc.jsscfeedback@gmail.com—to invite suggestions and feedback on recruitment examination reforms from job aspirants and stakeholders.

Multiple Student Groups Involved

Another major factor that could prevent an early consensus between the Jharkhand government and protesting job aspirants is the involvement of multiple student groups and political student wings.

On the other hand, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) scuffled with the police on Friday during their attempt to break through barricades near the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s residence, leading police to detain eight to 10 protesters. Among those detained were ABVP office-bearers Pradeep Shekhawat, Pashupatinath Upmanyu, and Prakash Tuti.

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The incident took place during the ABVP’s Jharkhand unit’s march towards the Chief Minister’s residence to express solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The march started from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University in Ranchi.

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