Jharkhand horror: 35-year-old woman gang-raped by 17 men in Dumka, husband held hostage

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in the Mufassil area of Dumka on Tuesday evening.

"The incident allegedly took place when she was returning home from a market. She has been sent for a medical check-up," DIG Sudarshan Mandal told news agency ANI.

According to reports, the woman was raped and her husband held hostage by 17 men when the couple was returning from the market on Tuesday evening. The woman and her husband have filed a case against the accused at Mufassil police station and the police have started a probe.

Condemning the alleged gang-rape incident in Jharkhand's Dumka, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Thursday said that making stringent laws won't put an end to such incidents, as long as the situation that incites rape persists.