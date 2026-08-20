Jharkhand High Court Stays Govt Order Cancelling 11th, 13th JPSC Exams & Appointments | X - advJayram

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 20: The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the State government's order cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision.

The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision.

The matter was heard by Justice Deepak Roshan of the Jharkhand High Court. Advocates Indrajit Sinha and Amritansh Vats represented the petitioners before the court.

Recruitment examinations cancelled

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This development follows after the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government released a list of 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) that were cancelled following irregularities, amid student protests over the issue.

The cancelled examinations include recruitment tests for drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers, among others.

The list also includes examinations for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and various administrative and technical posts.

Government cites irregularities

The government said the cancellations followed "complaints regarding irregularities in ongoing examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and executed through TDPL, and based on facts brought before the government during the CID investigation."

Following the development, the government announced several measures to address irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

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Inquiry into past examinations

Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present.

Aspirants had become emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)