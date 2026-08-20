India's 1st Vande Bharat Freight Train Hits 145 Kmph In Trial Run, Paving Way For Faster Cargo Movement | X - trainwalebhaiya

India’s first Vande Bharat freight train has touched 145 kmph during a trial run, marking an important step towards faster cargo movement on the Indian Railways network. The freight electric multiple unit (EMU), based on Vande Bharat technology, underwent testing on the West Central Railway (WCR) network.

Developed by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the 16-coach freight train was tested in an empty condition to assess its performance and safety at different speeds. Teams from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and ICF were present during the trial, which included stability checks, emergency braking tests and assessments of the train’s movement at varying speeds.

From 120 Kmph To 145 Kmph

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the oscillation trial of the freight EMU rake was successfully conducted in an empty condition. Its movement and stability were checked at different speeds, with the train eventually reaching a maximum test speed of 145 kmph. The team also tested the emergency braking distance.

The trial was conducted on both the Up and Down lines of the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section of the WCR zone. The freight EMU uses Vande Bharat-based technology and has bogies with a 20.32-tonne axle load. The exercise was aimed at assessing the rake’s stability, operational performance and movement at different speeds.

Speed Raised In Stages

“During the testing, the rake was first run at 120 kmph between Chaumahla and Shamgarh. The speed was then increased to 135 kmph on the same section. In the final phase, the rake successfully reached the maximum test speed of 145 kmph between Chaumahla and Gurla. During the trials, officials checked the rake’s stability and movement at high speeds as per technical standards. Emergency braking distance was also tested with the rake in an empty condition,” Jain said, Indian Express reports.

The phased increase in speed highlights the focus on testing the train under progressively more demanding conditions before it can be considered ready for high-speed cargo operations. Its ability to reach 145 kmph during the trial is significant for Indian Railways as it explores the use of Vande Bharat technology beyond passenger services.

Electrical Tests Underway

Jain said electrical system tests were also underway with the rake in an empty condition. The tests will be carried out according to the scheduled testing programme and will assess the performance of the rake’s electrical and propulsion systems.

The continuing tests are crucial because speed alone will not determine the train’s effectiveness. Its stability, braking performance, propulsion system and ability to operate reliably will be equally important if the Vande Bharat platform is to deliver faster freight movement on the railway network.

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Built For High-Speed Cargo

Based on the Vande Bharat series, the 16-coach freight EMU has been designed to transport parcels and other goods at high speed. The ICF-developed rake is equipped with advanced propulsion and braking systems as well as a special roller floor system to facilitate parcel loading.

It also has automatic wide sliding doors, temperature-controlled reefer facilities, CCTV surveillance and fire detection systems. Together, these features underline the train’s focus on combining faster cargo transport with easier loading, specialised temperature-controlled facilities and safety systems.

The successful 145-kmph trial represents a notable milestone for the project, but the ongoing tests remain an important part of establishing the rake’s operational performance. If the testing programme delivers the expected results, the Vande Bharat freight concept could mark an important shift in how time-sensitive parcels and goods move across the Indian Railways network.