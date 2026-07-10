Jharkhand Govt Signs Record ₹86,639 Crore Investment MoUs, Google Among Key Partners

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | File Pic

Ranchi: Jharkhand government on Thursday signed historic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 86,639 crore with leading private companies.

MOUs were signed during the two-day National Stakeholders Consultation 2026, held in New Delhi. Under the MOU between Google LLC and the state government, AI and cloud technology will be promoted. This will provide new momentum to technological development in areas like data centre modernisation, education, health, traffic management, and capacity building.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Hemant Soren said, “The vision for the overall development of any state or country is long-term, not short-term, and we are moving forward with this very vision. Officers must ensure that every scheme is implemented on the ground within a definite time frame."

He said that due to a lack of better communication in the past, Jharkhand's capabilities had not been fully presented to the world. The government will now bridge this gap and maintain continuous dialogue with domestic and international investors, he added.

“The vision for the overall development of any state or country is not for a short term, but for a long term, and we are moving forward with this very vision. Officers should ensure that every scheme is implemented on the ground within a definite time frame,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jindal Group vice chairman V R Sharma proposed an investment of Rs 71,000 crore in Jharkhand during the National Stakeholders Consultation. The phased investment focuses on clean energy and steel manufacturing to bolster the state's industrial footprint.