Jharkhand Highway Horror: Women Allege SUV Occupants Smashed Car Window, Tried To Force Entry Over Minor Collision On Ranchi-Tata Highway - VIDEO

A road trip from Jamshedpur to Hazaribagh turned into a frightening experience for three women after they were allegedly chased, threatened, and attacked on the Ranchi-Tata Highway near Dasham Fall in Jharkhand on Tuesday afternoon.

The women, who requested that their identities remain confidential, alleged that two occupants of a Scorpio SUV pursued their vehicle after a road accident, blocked their path, attempted to force open the doors, and hurled stones that shattered a window, injuring their driver.

A video of the incident has since surfaced, showing the accused allegedly trying to intimidate the occupants, pulling at the car doors, and throwing stones before fleeing as local residents began gathering at the spot.

Journey took a dangerous turn after collision

According to the victims, they had left Jamshedpur on Tuesday morning for Hazaribagh along with a sister, a friend, and their driver, Ranveer Singh. After stopping for breakfast at a roadside eatery in Bundu, the group visited the Surya Mandir before continuing their journey.

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The situation reportedly escalated around 12.27 pm when their car was travelling near Dasham Fall on the national highway. The women alleged that a speeding Scorpio SUV collided with their vehicle and blamed the SUV driver for causing the accident.

Instead of resolving the matter peacefully, the occupants of the Scorpio allegedly began arguing aggressively with the women. Feeling unsafe, they decided to leave the location immediately.

SUV allegedly chased victims and blocked escape

The women claimed that the Scorpio continued to pursue them for several kilometres. They alleged that the SUV repeatedly overtook their vehicle, tried to cut them off, and prevented them from driving away safely.

In an attempt to escape, the driver reportedly reversed the car and even drove briefly in the opposite direction. Despite these efforts, the pursuing SUV allegedly continued following them before finally blocking the road completely.

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The accused then allegedly tried to open the driver's side door by force. When they were unable to gain access, they allegedly picked up stones and attacked the vehicle.

Driver injured after window shattered

During the alleged attack, stones struck the vehicle, breaking the driver's side window. The shattered glass injured driver Ranveer Singh, who sustained minor injuries.

The women remained inside the locked vehicle while repeatedly contacting the police emergency helpline for immediate assistance.

Emergency calls made, response time questioned

According to the victims, the first emergency call was placed at approximately 12.33 pm through Dial-100. They said the complaint was registered at the Ranchi Police control room a few minutes later.

The women alleged that police reached the scene around 12.58 pm, by which time the accused had already left, according to The Avenue Mail. The response time has drawn criticism, with the victims questioning why help did not arrive sooner during an active emergency.

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Emergency response systems such as Dial-100 and Dial-112 are intended to provide rapid police assistance during emergencies, although response times may vary depending on location, traffic, and accessibility.

Police identify accused and seize SUV

Following the incident, investigators examined the viral video and identified the Scorpio SUV allegedly involved. Police later seized the vehicle.

The two men identified as Rajkumar Mahato and Shoaib Raza were subsequently called to the police station for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have not announced any final conclusions, and the investigation remains underway.

Highway patrol concerns raised

The incident has also reignited concerns about highway security in the area surrounding Dasham Fall, a popular tourist destination that attracts large numbers of visitors throughout the year.

According to the victims, they did not notice any highway patrol vehicles between Surya Mandir and Dasham Fall while the incident unfolded. Some local residents also alleged that regular patrolling is infrequent and becomes more visible mainly during VIP movements.