Jharkhand girl gets PM's tattoo inked on her back

Ranchi: Happy with the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, a 22-year-old girl here has got Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tattoo inked on her back.

Riddhi Sharma works in a private company in Ranchi. She said: "Everybody has their own way of celebrating the country's achievements. I am celebrating it by getting the PM's tattoo made on my back."

"I have been a huge fan of Prime Minister Modi and the steps he has been taking for the development of our country. On Monday when I heard the news of revocation of Article 370, as a citizen of India I thought this was the best way to show my appreciation for him," said Sharma.

Vinay Soni, the tattoo artist was also thrilled at the opportunity. "I have made many portraits so far, but this is the first portrait of Modi that I am making. Usually people get portraits of their lovers or parents made, but this is for the first time that I am seeing someone get a portrait of their hero made. Hats off to such fans," said Soni.