Jharkhand girl burned alive: Dumka police arrest second accused Chhotu Khan

The Jharkhand's Dumka police on Monday arrested the second accused identified as Naeem alias Chhotu Khan in connection with a petrol attack on a class 12 school girl student, who died of 95 per cent burns on Sunday.

Ankita Kumari, the 19-year-old girl was set ablaze last week by her alleged stalker, Shahrukh Khan who already has been arrested.

Dumka, the summer capital of Jharkhand observed a total bandh for the second consecutive day on Monday after Ankita's body was cremated in presence of large number of police personnel.

The funeral procession which started from the girl's Jaruadih residence was escorted by the Deputy Commissioner and SP of Dumka. Along with hundreds of others, Member of Lok Sabha Sunil Soren was also present at the cremation ground. Armed policemen were seen present on the route between her residence and the crematorium.

Prohibitory orders were also imposed by the district authorities under section 144 of CrPC, SP Ambker Lakra said. He said that Shahrukh Khan, a jilted lover had been chasing and harassing the girl, a student of Government Higher Secondary school for a few days. He used to chase her when she went to school or tuition classes.

Ankita had complained to her parents against Shahrukh saying that he had threatened to kill her if she did not accept his offer of friendship. But her father advised her to relax and promised he would take up the issue the next morning with Sharukh parents.

However, the next morning at around 5 am, Shahrukh poured petrol on her through the window and burned her alive. In her dying declaration recorded by an executive magistrate at her hospital ward in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, she claimed Shahrukh had poured petrol on her and set her on fire resulting in 95 per cent burns.

Ankita remained in the hospital for five days but succumbed to burns on Sunday.

Her body was brought to Dumka and this followed a widespread protest in the town. Activists of the right-wing organisations began demonstrations in different parts of the town and all shops and commercial establishments were immediately closed. As a precautionary measure, paramilitary forces were also deployed in the town and Muslim-dominated areas were fortified.

Loius Marandi, former minister and BJP leader from Dumka alleged that Ankita had complained against Shahrukh earlier, but the police did not act. She apprehended that the girl was a target of 'Love Jehad'. Similar charges were reiterated by former chief minister Raghuwar Das, who also alleged the girl did not get protection since the accused were Muslims.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of "Ankita Bitiya" (Ankita Kumari) and said he has asked the DGP to get the case investigated by an ADGP and submit a report immediately.

Chief Minister Soren said that the Dumka district administration has been directed to request the district and sessions judge to hold a speedy trial of the accused in Fast Track court. District SP said that the accused Shahrukh Khan was supplied petrol by his friend Chhotu Khan, who is also being interrogated.

The main accused, Shahrukh Khan was arrested by the Dumka police earlier last week after the incident.

