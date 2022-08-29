Child stolen from Mathura railway station found at BJP councilor's house, kidnapper arrested

Mathura: A seven-month-old baby, who was abducted from platform number 9 of Mathura Junction railway station in the early hours of August 24 has been found by the police after five days of intense search.

Several teams of police were formed to look for the child.

Railway police scanned recordings of more than 200 CCTV cameras, besides searching for the accused of child theft in Mathura, Agra, Hathras, Kasganj, and Badaun.

According to media reports, the kidnapper, who was caught on CCTV had been identified as one Deepak and was arrested by the police.

As per a report by Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, the abducted infant was sold by Deepak and was found in Firozabad at a BJP councilor's house. The Municipal Corporation Councilor, identified as Vinita Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal living in ​​Firozabad, were arrested by the police on the charges of buying the infant.

The report said Vinita Agarwal had bought the child from a nurse following which the police registered a case against the husband and wife in Mathura.

Vinita and Krishna have a 12-year-old daughter and no son. They claimed, they had adopted the child and were not aware that the child has been stolen or abducted. On the charge of buying a stolen child, the police had taken the whole family to Mathura last night for questioning.

Sunil Aggarwal, brother of Krishna Murari Aggarwal has called the allegations of kidnapping baseless and said that they had adopted this child through a middleman and were not aware of any monetary transaction involved. The child was not stolen or bought, he said.

Firozabad Police has so far maintained silence in this matter.

The shocking incident that was caught on CCTV shows a seven-month-old child, sleeping next to his mother on a platform at Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh, kidnapped by a man.

The man can be seen passing next to the baby, who is asleep with his mother, in the video of the incident. He returns a short while later, picks the kid up, and dashes off. He was seen on CCTV racing in the direction of a train that was waiting on the platform.

