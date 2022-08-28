Caught on CCTV: UP man steals a child from mother sleeping at Mathura railway platform

Caught on CCTV: UP man steals a child from mother sleeping at a railway platform |

A seven-month-old child, sleeping next to his mother on a platform at Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh, was kidnapped by a man, police said. A CCTV camera recorded the crime.

The man can be seen passing next to the baby, who is asleep with his mother, in the video of the incident. He returns a short while later, picks the kid up, and dashes off. He was seen on CCTV racing in the direction of a train that was waiting on the platform.

Teams of police officers have been formed to look for the child.

"A case has been registered at the GRP police station Mathura Jn under relevant sections, meaningful efforts are being made by forming a team for the recovery of the child," Mathura police said in a tweet.

Police have also made the accused's photo public and requested anyone with information about him to contact them. Railway police officers are looking for the child in Hathras and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh in addition to Mathura.